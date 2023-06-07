Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stake Lowered by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $207,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

