ASB Consultores LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH traded up $8.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.43. 988,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

