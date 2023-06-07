ASB Consultores LLC Buys 8,676 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,176. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

