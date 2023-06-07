ASB Consultores LLC Buys 8,693 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.7% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:ITA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 449,106 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.