ASB Consultores LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $512,270,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,339,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,831,085,000 after buying an additional 126,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,296,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,774,000 after acquiring an additional 274,019 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $485.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,791. The stock has a market cap of $452.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

