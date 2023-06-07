ASB Consultores LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.