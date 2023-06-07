ASB Consultores LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $156.83. 586,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.