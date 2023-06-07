ASB Consultores LLC Purchases 369 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.32. 1,503,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.92. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

