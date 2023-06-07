ASB Consultores LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,507,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,689,486. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.