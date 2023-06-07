AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Up 10%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) shares rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

