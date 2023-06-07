Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $65.63 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Astar has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $65.63 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

