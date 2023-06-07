Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.87 Million

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $139.87 million and approximately $26,387.45 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.9182553 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $37,556.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

