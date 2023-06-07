Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 980.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $311,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,088,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,088,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,726 shares of company stock valued at $49,750,047. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.21. 1,282,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

