Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 551,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 228,081 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $993,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Further Reading

