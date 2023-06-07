AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $66,876.66 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 27,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

