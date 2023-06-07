Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.61. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,838,403 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 19.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.