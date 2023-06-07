Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,122 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.01. 74,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.67. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

