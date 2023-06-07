Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $216.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.