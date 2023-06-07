Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $730.19 million and approximately $47.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00023640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,419.20 or 1.00040257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,961,630 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,961,629.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.66776375 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $47,769,070.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

