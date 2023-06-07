Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 9,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

