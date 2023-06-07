B. Riley Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $5.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 287.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $113.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,920,505 shares of company stock worth $4,955,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 428,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 405,781 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $652,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

