B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,477,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,963. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

