Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $58,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

