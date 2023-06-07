Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,191 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $73,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

WSO traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.25. 54,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

