Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $71,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 167.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,001 shares of company stock worth $26,664,600. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.93 on Wednesday, reaching $227.24. 81,694,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,639,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

