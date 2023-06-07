Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of MSCI worth $76,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.3 %

MSCI stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.89. 93,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,522. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.