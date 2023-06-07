Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 177,840 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,840 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Diamondback Energy worth $62,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $134.50. 593,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,993. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.