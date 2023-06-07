Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 73,072 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,072 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $93,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,404,475 shares of company stock worth $2,188,792,473. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.24. 1,294,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,992. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $402.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

