Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

BKR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $195,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after buying an additional 3,226,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.