Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.74

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 12594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Belden Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Belden by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

