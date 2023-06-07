Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Major Shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance Sells 134,421 Shares

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $111,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at $893,778.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Life Science Opportu Puissance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laidlaw lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Brookline Capital Management lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

