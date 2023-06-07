Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.35

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 533755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345,513 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,162,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

