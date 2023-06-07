Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Sells $1,938,466.68 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 227,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.