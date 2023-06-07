Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €50.10 ($53.87) and last traded at €50.10 ($53.87). 8,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.45 ($52.10).

The firm has a market cap of $496.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

