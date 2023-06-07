Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 60,956 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,956 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 5.64% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

RXI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.98. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,502. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $150.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.