Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,145 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CACI International worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CACI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CACI International by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.20.

Shares of CACI traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,057. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Stories

