Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,408 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Repligen worth $47,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen Stock Performance

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.78. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.