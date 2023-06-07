Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 8,040 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Block worth $50,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. 1,719,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,999,053. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

