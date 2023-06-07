Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 721,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $68.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

