Bessemer Group Inc. Has $12.43 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,046. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

