Bessemer Group Inc. Has $34.04 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Entegris worth $34,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 116.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,265,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,577,000 after purchasing an additional 582,470 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $109.38. 59,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,366.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

