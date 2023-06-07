Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $62.77 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,995,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,774,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.4 %

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

BN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 123,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

