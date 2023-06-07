Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $40,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $737,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,296. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NET stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 842,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

