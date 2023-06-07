Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 392,856 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $54,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.19 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.