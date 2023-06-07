Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,463 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,750,000 after buying an additional 980,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

AEM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. 388,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,125. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

