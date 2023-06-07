BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 417,262 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 245,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $287,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,548. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $607.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

