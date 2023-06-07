BHZ Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,910 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of ChoiceOne Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COFS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $165.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

