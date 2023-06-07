BHZ Capital Management LP Has $138,000 Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of United Security Bancshares worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBFO. TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $63,685 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 3,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

United Security Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.