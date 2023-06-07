BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $113.19. 1,588,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

BILL Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.