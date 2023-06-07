Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CAO Sells $72,923.40 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.68. 71,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.23. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,443,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.